SPRING GREEN, Wisconsin — Terry R. "Max" Maxwell, age 75 of Spring Green, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on October 20, 2021 at Agrace Hospice Care in Janesville.

Terry was born on December 17,1945 in Bloomington, IL to Harold and Leota (Rheim) Maxwell. Max attended school in Bloomington, IL. In high school Max excelled in track and field. After high school he earned a Bachelor Degree in Industrial Technology from Illinois State University.

Max began his career teaching in Minooka, IL and later Bettendorf, IA. After teaching for seven years, Max finished his career at Cardinal Glass as a quality control manager. While at ISU, Max met some of his life-long best friends, the "Deadbirds". The group consists of Dave and Cinda, Tom and Linda, Andy and Gail, and Will and Linda. After almost 55 years of friendship, they still remain close.

In 1969, Max began serving in the Army National Guard, it was during a National Guard summer camp where he met his future wife, Susie Olson. They were married on July 6, 1974. Max loved his sports and had a wide range of athletic interests. He loved to ski and enjoyed teaching his boys to ski as well. He loved watching Nascar, the Badgers, the St. Louis Cardinals, the Spring Green Dolphins, and especially River Valley athletics. He also enjoyed talking cars with his buddy Frank. More than anything Max loved watching his boys participate in any sport they chose and rarely missed an event.

Recently, Max loved cheering on his five grandkids in softball, baseball, wrestling, volleyball, swimming, and soccer.

Max is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Susan (Olson); his children: Chadd (Kasey) Maxwell and Brett (Shelly) Maxwell; grandchildren: Jacey, Kendall, Briggs, Kinley, and Cooper; his mother-in-law, Carol Olson; brothers: Daryl Dean (Barbara) and Craig Maxwell; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: James Olson, Jean Ruppert, Julie (Dean) Huth and Sally (Timothy) Liegel; nieces and nephews: Mike Olson, Melissa Weigel, Ben Olson, Ben Maxwell, Kyle and Josh Ruppert; God-daughter, Arielle (Ben), Drew and Aubrey Huth, McKenzie, and Payton (Mikkayla) Liegel. Max was preceded in death by his parents, father-in-law, Dean Olson; sister-in-law, Michaelene Olson and aunts and uncles.

If you had a project you needed help with, Max was your go to guy!

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home. The family would like to thank Agrace Hospice Care for their kind and compassionate care.

To honor Max's love for River Valley Athletics and his service to the River Valley Boosters and the Ted Lins Wall of Honor, in lieu of flowers donations can be made to the River Valley Stadium Fund or Agrace Hospice Care.

