Oct. 10, 1958 - Feb. 9, 2023

Terry Lee Bane passed away February 9, 2023, at his home in Saybrook, IL.

There will be a Celebration of Life at Indian Springs golf course at Saybrook, on February 25, 2023, between 4:00 - 6:00 p.m.

Terry was born October 10, 1958, son of Darryl and Ruby Bane. He married Linda Jones October 7, 2016.

He is survived by his wife Linda; step-daughter, Gwen (Chad) Oyer; grandchildren: Bennett and Phoebe Oyer and Presley Brucker. His sister, Virginia Tidwell (Bob) Pottsboro, TX, her children: Ryan and Keeley; and cousin, Deb Coile; as well as other nieces, nephews and cousins. He was proceeded in death by both parents and his brother Chuck.

He was a graduate of Saybrook-Arrowsmith high school. He was a member of the Central Illinois labors union, and a long time member of the Indian Springs golf club where he had several hole in one shots. He loved playing golf, hunting and fishing with his friends.

Evergreen Cremation Services, Champaign, IL, is assisting the family.