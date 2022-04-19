Sept. 20, 1968 - April 17, 2022

BLOOMINGTON - Terry L. Marlett, Sr., 53, of Bloomington, passed away on Sunday, April 17, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, April 22, 2022, at Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington. A Backyard BBQ Bash will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Details regarding the backyard bash will be available at the visitation.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Theresa Marlett or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Terry was born on September 20, 1968, in Normal to Glenn William and Charlene Moore Marlett. He married Theresa Marlett on April 3, 1987.

Surviving are his loving wife of 35-years, Theresa Marlett; children: LaTasha Marlett, Terry Marlett, Jr., and Monica Marlett; siblings: Brenda (Roger) Durbin, Greg (Chris) Marlett, Debra (Daniel) Boitnott, and Julie Marlett; nine grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two nieces: Jennifer Marlett and baby girl; and an uncle, Edward Marlett.

Terry was well known in the community for being the driver for Candyman Ice Cream since 1988. He was also employed as a groundskeeper for Evergreen Memorial Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with his family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.