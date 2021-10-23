SPRINGFIELD, Missouri — Terry L. Burke, 74, of Springfield, MO passed away Wednesday, October 13, 2021. He was born March 14, 1947, in Elmhurst, IL, the son of James and Gwen (Somes) Burke. Surviving is his wife, Joyce (Newlin) Burke; daughters: Kim Heminger of Branson, MO, Theresa Mabbett of Tampa, FL, Trina Free (Derrick) of Cape Coral, FL, and Melissa Biehl (Kevin) of Olathe, KS; brother, Ronald Burke; sister, Carol Norris both of Branson, MO; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Preceding him in death were his parents and sister, Barbara Altenburger.

Terry grew up in the Chicago area working as a painter with his father. He was most proud of his service in the Air Force where he worked with Fire and Rescue for flight emergencies. Terry's passion was for service to his community. While in Chicago he served on many fire departments and worked as an EMT. During retirement he served as a volunteer for the Colfax Fire Department near Bloomington, Illinois. Terry was an accomplished wood worker who loved making toys and gifts for others. A Celebration of Life will be held later.