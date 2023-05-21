Jan. 4, 1957 - May 17, 2023

CLINTON — Terry Franklin Whitted, age 66, passed away peacefully at his son's home on May 17, 2023, at his birthplace in Clinton, IL. He was the son of Don and Judy Whitted and loving brother of Doug Whitted, Donnie Whitted, and Nancy Whitted.

Terry dedicated many years of his life to his profession, working at Revere Corning.

Terry was a man that enjoyed attending car races and family cookouts.

He cherished spending time with his family, especially his son, Jayson (Michelle) Whitted, daughter, Amanda Murphy, and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Terry is survived by his eight grandchildren: Justin (Rachann) Haney, Colton (Bethany) Pignato, Dakota (Celeste) Hays, Tryiestan Buggar, Cody Groves, Alexus Brand, Emma Hays, Hayden Whitted and six great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date to honor Terry's memory. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.