HEYWORTH — Terry Eugene Presley, 68, of Heyworth, died on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at OSF St Francis Medical Center, Peoria.

Terry was born on June 29, 1954, to Donald E. and Betty A. Miller Presley of Normal. He graduated from Normal Community High School. Terry worked various jobs in his early years, but he spent the majority of his time in the welding supply business. He retired in 2012, to help care for his grandchildren.

Terry was known for his selfless ways. A "give the shirt off his back" kind of guy, he cared for others in a way we should all strive for. He always put others ahead of himself, even in his last hospital stay. Terry had a sense of humor like no other, filled with lots of quick wit. If you were in his circle of family or friends, he loved deeply and you knew it. His hobbies included the two most important things to him: his family and the mountains. He spent his retirement years showing his wife, children and his grandkids the world, which his family will always be grateful for.

Terry is loved and remembered by his wife of almost 39 years, Sandy; his daughters: Christina Frederick, El Paso, and Sarah Riordan Vice, Peoria. He is also survived by the joys of his life, his five grandchildren: Bo and Finn Frederick, and Keegan, Kallan and Brynnley Riordan. He is also loved and will be missed by his sister, Kelly (James) Collins, Towanda.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Betty Presley; his son, Bryan Wright and his son-in-law, Nick Riordan.

There will be a visitation from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Friday, August 19, 2022, at Carmody Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. His funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at New Horizon Christian Church in Heyworth. Terry has supported St. Jude for more than 30 years, and the family requests that memorials be made specifically to "CHOI PEDS Heme Onc" that will support the local St. Jude Midwest Affiliate.

In honor of Terry do something kind, no matter how small, for someone in your life.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.