NORMAL — Terry A. Wiebenga, 57, of Normal, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 9, 2022.

Terry was born on July 17, 1964, in Clinton, IA, a son of Arnold (Arky) and Sara (Sally) Wiebenga. He married J'ne Augspurger in 1989.

Surviving are his sons: Adam Augspurger and Caleb Augspurger, both of Normal, IL; his mother, Sally Wiebenga, of Fulton, IL; sisters: Dawn (Dean) Petrie of Galesburg, IL, and Susan (Joel) Quiram of Princeton, IL; and nephews: Cole Petrie, Cade Petrie, and Blake Quiram; as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins. His father preceded him in death.

Terry was raised in Fulton, IL. He graduated from Central College in Pella, IA, with a degree in mathematics/computer science. He spent his entire career at State Farm Insurance in various roles within Enterprise Technology. Terry was an active member of Mennonite Church of Normal and enjoyed serving there, as well as volunteering with various organizations throughout the community.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on February 19, 2022 at Mennonite Church of Normal, with an informal visitation for an hour before the service. Burial will be in Funks Grove Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Mennonite Central Committee or Integrity Counseling. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.

