Terrill Hackett

Nov. 13, 1951 - Jan. 24, 2023

BERMUDA DUNES, California - Terrill Hackett, 71, passed away peacefully in his sleep in Cathedral City, CA, on January 24, 2023.

Terry was born on November 13, 1951, in Bloomington, IL, to Perry and Bessie Hackett. He attended Metcalf Elementary and University High in Normal. Upon graduation from high school in 1970, Terry went on to earn his bachelor's degree at Southern Illinois University, majoring in Russian language and literature. He also participated in ROTC while pursuing his degree.

After college, he joined the Air Force and served as an intelligence officer. During his years in the Air Force, he had many interesting assignments in Europe and the U.S. After retiring from the service in 1989, Terry obtained his Master's Degree in education from Whitworth University Spokane, WA. He moved with his family to Bermuda Dunes, CA, in 1994, where he taught in the Desert Sands Unified School District until his retirement. In his leisure time, he loved participating in sports, travel and the great outdoors.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his three sons: Collin, Ben and Chris of Bermuda Dunes, CA; along with his brother, Steve, of Concord, CA.