March 4, 1946 - July 23, 2022

GRIDLEY — Terrence "Terry" J. Brady, 76, of Gridley, IL, passed away at 4:24 p.m., Saturday, July 23, 2022, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington, IL.

He was born March 4, 1946, in Bloomington, IL, to James and Agnes "Pat" (Schaer) Brady.

Surviving are his wife, Pat Eggers Brady of Princeton, IL; step-mother, Vera Brady of El Paso, IL; two daughters: Alicia (Nick) Yocom of Muscatine, IA, and Amanda (Jeff) Pursell of Conesville, IA; one sister, Kay (Bob) Timm of Lake Geneva, WI; seven grandchildren; three nieces; one nephew; and seven great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father.

Terry worked as a farmer most of his life. When he retired from farming, he began groundskeeping for OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria until retiring. Terry was a Mason and a member of O.N.W. For many years he actively participated in pre-1800 rendezvous.

There will be no services. Cremation will be accorded. Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in El Paso is assisting with arrangements.

Memorials may be made to his family via the funeral home.

Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.