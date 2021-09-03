BLOOMINGTON — Terrance Lee "Terry" Hausler, 71, of Bloomington, passed away at 9:15 a.m. on Sunday, August 29, 2021 at McLean County Nursing Home, Normal, surrounded by his children.

His memorial service will be held at 12 noon on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at Epiphany Church, Normal. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. Cremation rites have been accorded. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to OSF Hospice or the Alzheimer's Association.

He was born May 29, 1950 in Chicago, raised by his maternal grandparents, Frederick and Mary Ann Hausler. He married Nancy Anita Persic on April 9, 1983 in Minonk, she preceded him in death on June 12, 2019.

Surviving are four children: Barbara Hausler of Bloomington, James Hausler of Pekin, Steven Hausler of Peoria and Laura Hausler of Pekin; and many extended family members.

He worked very hard as a welder to provide for his family.

Terry enjoyed Star Trek, cars, playing games and gardening, but his greatest enjoyment came with spending time with his wife and family. Terry will be fondly remembered as being a hard worker and being very social with a great sense of humor.