Sept. 12, 1946 - Dec. 9, 2022

NORMAL — Terrance J. "Terry" Nourie, 76, of Normal, passed away at 5:20 a.m., Friday, December 9, 2022, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

His funeral Mass will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Epiphany Catholic Church, Normal with Rev. Eric S. Powell officiating. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Normal. Visitation will be from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m., Friday, December 16, 2022, at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.

Terry was born September 12, 1946, in Watseka, the son of Marvin and Anita Mercier Nourie. He married Cheryl Spivey on September 7, 1968, in Kankakee.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years; four children: Lisa (Rob) Hazewinkel, Dubuque, IA/Normal, Brian (Jennifer) Nourie, Chatham, Jason (Julie) Nourie, Normal, and Michael (Crystal) Nourie, Bloomington; seven grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; one sister, Karen Duffin, Champaign; two sisters-in-law: Sandi Nourie, Ottawa, Susie Nourie, Bourbonnais; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers: Gordon and Larry Nourie; and a brother-in-law, John Duffin.

Terry graduated from Donovan High School and received both his bachelor's and master's degrees in Education from Illinois State University.

Terry taught at Brigham and Glenn Elementary schools. After retiring from Unit 5, he served as associate professor at Illinois State University in Curriculum and Instruction. He coached basketball while teaching and also umpired at various levels.

Terry's passion for helping children reach their potential inspired him to develop the "Pass It On" program which emphasized positive self-image for students. He was awarded the Nike "Just Do It" award.

Terry excelled in sports as a youth, playing baseball at ISU and even trying out for the New York Mets. He was an avid White Sox and Chicago Bears fan, as well as season ticket holder for ISU Redbird basketball.

Terry was extremely involved in his family's lives. Whether it be family trips to Florida or his grandchildren's activities, time with family was his favorite. To all who knew him, Terry always had a smile and a joke, and he never knew a stranger.

He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him. As Terry would always say, "Go Sox Go!!!"

