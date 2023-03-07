Oct. 23, 1929 - March 4, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Teresa Harpenau, 93, of Bloomington, passed away at 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Heritage Health in Bloomington.

Her funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at St. Patrick Church of Merna, where visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. Interment will immediately follow services at Holy Cross Cemetery, Merna.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Homes of Hope, Normal or St. Patrick Church of Merna, Bloomington.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.

She was born October 23, 1929, in Wapella, daughter of Patrick and Marie Phelan Toohill. She married James M. Harpenau on November 30, 1950, in Wapella, he preceded her in death on September 10, 1991. She was also preceded in death by a daughter and son-in-law, Margaret and Gary Anguish; a son, Leo Harpenau; one brother, Joseph Toohill; and one sister, Marie O'Brien.

Surviving are her children: Marie (Gary) Dressler, El Paso, James Harpenau Jr., Minonk, Francine (Mark) Hazen and Patty (Denny) Gaddis, both of LeRoy; 12 grandchildren: Kevin (Stephanie) Anguish, Jean (David) Moehlman, Kimberly (Jake) Viravec, Katherine (Ismael) Tadeo, Anarae (Aaron) Fosdick, Greg (Nicole) Gaddis, Brianne (Nick) Schramm, Arielle Harpenau, Alex (Hollie) Harpenau, Elizabeth (Tyler) Gambrel, Nick (Lexi) Anguish and Zachary Hazen; and 18 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are five brothers: Edward (Frances) Toohill, Forrest, William (Rita) Toohill, LeRoy, Patrick Toohill, Wapella, Frank (Becky) Toohill and John (Janet) Toohill, both of LeRoy; two sisters: Alice Keeley, Columbia and Anna Gordon, Urbana; one sister-in-law, Rosemary Toohill, LeRoy; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Teresa was a farmer's wife and enjoyed staying home and raising her children. She also enjoyed embroidery, reading and flower and vegetable gardening. She was proud to be one of the founding members that helped to facilitate the start-up of Homes of Hope in Normal.