BLOOMINGTON — Ted C. McNaney, Jr., 85, of Bloomington, passed away Friday, January 28, 2022 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

His funeral will be at 1:00 p.m. Friday, February 4, 2022, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Bloomington. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Normal. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Friday, at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is in charge of arrangements.

He was born April 8, 1936, in Des Moines, IA, a son of Ted C. and Nellie Blanch (Burger) McNaney, Sr. He married Frances M. Serra on April 20, 1958, in Des Moines and she preceded him in death on April 20, 2008.

Surviving are three children: Theresa Ann (Robert) Bedrosian, Mary Ann (David) Stansbury and James Patrick (Janet) McNaney; a sister, Joyce (Kenneth) McNichols; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; his best friend, Jean Glowicki; and many nieces and nephews.

Ted was a graduate of Des Moines Technical High School and served with the Iowa National Guard from 1954-1962. He attended Drake University and Grand View College. Ted's 49-year career in banking took him to banks, a bank holding company, a credit union, and State and Federal Bank Regulating in Iowa, Illinois, and California.

He was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church and a lifetime member of Knights of Columbus Council 574 as well as the Knights of Columbus 4th Degree Assembly 0213201. Ted was a volunteer for SCORE for many years and was a member of the Irish Heritage Society. His loves were Fox News, NASCAR, and drag racing.

