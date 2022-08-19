Taylor E. Johnson

Dec. 30, 1942 - Aug. 4, 2022
BLOOMINGTON — Taylor passed away at home, he was 79.
He was preceded in death by his mom and dad; and his three brothers: Calvin, Russell and Steven. His sister Sue also preceded him in death.
He has two children: Tammy (John) Brown and Tony (Angie) Johnson. He had five grandchildren: Amanda, Jennifer (Mike), Steven ( Cory), Terrence (Amanda). He had ten great-grandchildren.
He will be missed by all of his family who loved him.
He will be buried Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Parkhill Cemetery in Bloomington. At 11:00 a.m. at his graveside.
