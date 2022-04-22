Nov. 29, 1969 - April 19, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Tammy Susanne Staley, 52, of Bloomington, IL, passed away at 2:25 p.m. at her home on April 19, 2022.

Her graveside service will be on Friday, April 29, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Riverside Cemetery, Saybrook, IL, with Jan Proeber officiating. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Leroy, IL, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

She was born on November 29, 1969, in Arrowsmith, IL, a daughter of Verl and Barbara Amanda Ensign Jamison Sr. She married Brian Michael Staley May 1, 1999, in Bloomington, IL; he survives.

Tammy is survived by her siblings: John (Kathy) Jamison, Saybrook, IL, Patricia (Eddie) Johnson, Saybrook, IL, and Shari Oakley, Normal, IL; two in-laws: Gerald (Jennifer) Staley Jr., and Tara (Mike) Kemp. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her niece, Christina Jo Jamison, April 2020; both parents; and two brothers: Verl Jamison Jr., and Joseph Jamison.

