March 26, 1969 - May 11, 2023

DANVERS — Tami Rae Carterman Brown, 54, of Danvers, IL, passed away at 1:31 PM on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

There will be a funeral service for Tami at 10:00 AM Monday May 15, 2023, at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington. Pastor Candi Evans will officiate. Interment will be in Park Lawn Cemetery in Danvers. The visitation will be from 4:00 - 7:00 PM Sunday at the Memorial Home.

She was born March 26, 1969, in Neosho, MO, to Vivian Carterman and Kenneth Carterman. She married the love of her life Mike Brown on June 15, 1991, in Danvers. He survives and resides in Danvers.

She is also survived by her parents, Vivian Carterman of Atlanta, and Ken (Sherry) Carterman of Grove, OK; her two daughters: Reagan and Delaney, both of Danvers; her sister, who was her best friend, Lori (Tony Bree) Hopp of Lincoln; brother-in-law, Kevin Hopp of Lincoln; mother-in-law, Sondra Feasley of Danvers; and many brothers and sisters-in-laws, nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She was proceeded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents and her stepmother, Jean Carterman.

Tami graduated from Olympia High School in 1987. She then graduated from Lincoln College with an associate's degree and then a Bachelor of Science in Education from Illinois State University in 1991. She later received a Bachelor of Science in Accounting degree from Illinois State University in 1996, graduating Magna Cum Laude, and passed her CPA exam on the first attempt.

She began her career working at GTE, which later became Verizon then Frontier. She most recently worked at Illinois State University in the Payroll Office for the past 11 years.

Tami enjoyed doing puzzles and loved music - especially Elton John, Prince, Lenny Kravitz, the Foo Fighters, and all things 70s. She was an avid Cardinals fan, watching as many games as possible.

She loved watching her nephew fly his hot air balloon, her nieces and nephews sporting events, her daughters' various activities, loved game nights with her nieces and sisters-in-law, and loved spending time with all her family.

The family would like to thank Dr. Damarla and staff at Illinois Cancer Care; Dr. Stang and staff; the nurses, doctors, hospice, and other medical staff at OSF St. Joseph; the life flight crew; the doctors, nurses, and medical staff at Rush Memorial; Dr. Liu; and all other medical staff that have cared for Tami over the past 14 months. They also want to thank the Payroll Office at ISU for their flexibility, compassion, and support.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Danvers Town Band.

