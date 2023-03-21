Jan. 19, 1959 - March 15, 2023

RANTOUL — Tamara S. Miller, 64, of Rantoul, IL, formerly of Farmer City, IL, passed away at 4:35 a.m., Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, IL.

A celebration of life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the Joe Williams Post 55 American Legion, 755 Stensel Drive, Farmer City, IL. There will be no visitation. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Farmer City, IL, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Tamara was born on January 19, 1959, in Clinton, IL, a daughter of Maurice and Lila Shaffer Miller.

Tamara is survived by her son, Matthew (Gwen) Miller of Normal, IL; five grandchildren, McKenna Miller; Anna Miller and E'va Miller; great-granddaughter, Ivelisse Tonge; significant other, Ricky Blanck of Rantoul, IL; siblings: Johnny Miller of Corbin, KY, Bonny (Fred) Dorries of Champaign, IL, Frank Miller of Clinton, IL, Lisa Lofaso of Clinton, IL, and Jennifer (Jason) Lewis of Bloomington, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents and grandson, Travis Miller.

Tamara was a CNA nurse. She was of the Christian faith.