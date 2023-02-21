Sept. 29, 1966 - Feb. 19, 2023

EL PASO — Tamara M. "Tammy" Ummel, 56, of El Paso, was welcomed to her eternal home in Heaven by her daughter, Meghan, on February 19, 2023.

Tammy was born September 29, 1966, in Bloomington, IL, to Richard L. and Shirley Shickel Downen. She married Michael L. Ummel on June 16, 1984, in Bloomington. He survives.

Other surviving family include her mother, Shirley Downen of Bloomington; son, Mitchell (Shelby) Ummel of Normal; grandchildren: Quinn and Sutton Ummel; and sister, Brenda Downen (Laurie Swain) of Bloomington. Tammy loved her grandbabies so much and was excited to welcome a third grandbaby in July. Tammy cherished all her family, especially her aunts, uncles, and many cousins.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Meghan Ummel; and father, Richard L. "Dick" Downen.

Tammy worked for State Farm Insurance for most of her working career. She met many lifelong friends over the years that she loved dearly.

Tammy was a follower of Jesus Christ, a loving daughter, sister, devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She had such a charitable heart and would do anything for her family and friends. She always made sure all those around her knew she loved them. Tammy had a quick wit and humor that would light up the room. Tammy would ask all of us to carry that spirit forward and be a better person every day in her honor.

Tammy's family is forever grateful to the hospice staff at Gentiva Hospice for the amazing care they provided for her over the last few months. A special thank you to Tammy's amazing close friends and family who cared for her day and night for the last several months. We could not have done this without Team Tammy. We are thankful for the love and support from the Eastview Christian church, specifically her cancer small group. The family is also grateful to everyone who provided all the meals and support over the years.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 24, 2023, at Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in El Paso. Visitation will be from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home and one hour prior to services on Friday. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in El Paso.

Tammy had a passion for supporting and raising money for the patients of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. She provided gifts to all St. Jude patients in Peoria every Christmas for over 20 years in honor of her daughter Meghan, who was a St. Jude patient.

Please continue to remember Tammy by donating to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Tammy's last parting advice would be: "Spend the money and take the vacations of a lifetime as often as you can. Treasure those experiences with your loved ones over everything else."

Online condolence can be left at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.