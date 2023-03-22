July 21, 1953 - March 21, 2023

BENSON — Taffy A. Tippey, 69, of Benson, passed away at 3:45 a.m. on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at the family homestead.

She was born on July 21, 1953, in Bloomington, IL, to Willis and Carol (Wolf) Janssen. She married James A. Tippey on June 5, 1976, in Roanoke, IL. He passed away August 1, 2017.

Surviving is her mother, Carol (Willis) Janssen of Benson, IL; two sons: Trenton (Josh) Tippey of Benson, IL, Dustin (Krista) Tippey of Eureka; two daughters: Brooke (Josh) Uphoff of El Paso, Stefanie (Nathan) Waldschmidt of Benson; one sister, Sandra (Michael) Rimmey of NC; sister -in-law, Annette (Kevin) Wagner of Roanoke, IL; brother-in-law, Tim (Bonnie) Tippey of Stanford; sister-in-law, Suzanne (Craig) Tippey of Peoria; eight grandchildren: Joshua, Alan, Lukeus Uphoff, Theodore, Heidi, Mallory Waldschmidt, Rileigh, Blaque Tippey; nephew, Brant (Stephanie) Janssen; and great-nieces: Quinn, Hailey, Claire Janssen, all of Arkansas; niece, Cheyenne Orman; and great-niece, Elleanor Melland.

She was preceded in death by her father, Willis "Bud" Janssen; and one brother, Brad Janssen.

Taffy's passion for agriculture has been a lifelong endeavor. She studied Ag Communications at the University of Illinois and worked as an editor for the Hampshire Herdsman until starting a family. Later in life she returned to the workforce as the church secretary for Trinity Lutheran Church in Roanoke and Our Redeemer Lutheran church in Eureka. Anyone that knew her knew she was the central figure in the family. The love and support she provided to her family was always extended to those who were in need and her legacy of love and compassion will live on in those she loved.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 24, 2023, at Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home in Roanoke. Visitation will be held from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Thursday and 9:00 - 9:45 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be held at Clayton Township Cemetery in Benson.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Benson Ambulance or Benson Township.

