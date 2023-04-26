NORMAL — Symon L. Guthrie, 36, of Normal, passed away on April 19, 2023, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal. True to his giving nature, he donated life to others through Gift of Hope as one last act of love.

His funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, May 1, 2023, at First Assembly of God in Normal. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to UNO South Volleyball Club to help children in need, Venmo: @unosouthvbc.

Kibler Brady Ruestman Memorial Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Symon was born at only two pounds in Springfield, IL, to Robert Dorsey, Sr. and Jasmin Guthrie. He married Tanisha Brady on September 24, 2022, in Bloomington.

He is survived by his loving wife, Tanisha Brady-Guthrie; daughter, Audrey Dawson; his father, Robert Dorsey, Sr.; Goddaughter, Gabby Johnson; siblings: Angie (Jason) King, Sharhonda Hardin, Ebony Brady, LaRica Brady, Autumn (Bill) Montgomery, Nick (Erin) Guthrie, and Daryl Dorsey; mother-in-law, Rosalind (Chip) Mosely; forever friends, Danny Taylor, Rotney Cooper, Steven Strayhorn, Myron Gibbs, Jon Catellani, Bryan Booth, Michael Bennett, Daniela Alarcon, and Chelsea Lusher; favorite cousins: Daniel Akhimie and Dominique Lawson. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents; mother, Jasmin Guthrie; brother, Robert Dorsey, Jr.; aunts: Michelle Guthrie and Adriane Guthrie; uncle, Clifton Guthrie.

Symon attended St. James Catholic School and graduated from Eisenhower High School in Decatur. He moved to Bloomington, IL, to be closer to his wife and found a career at Afni.

Symon lived life to the fullest, you would always see him smiling, laughing or joking. He found a new love in traveling and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Symon was excited to get started on a podcast with Mike and to begin a YouTube cooking channel with Audrey. Symon loved sports and enjoyed watching the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Lakers with his daughter. His favorite players being Kobe Bryant and Tom Brady.

Symon's family would like to offer a special thank you to Carle BroMenn Medical Center and nursing staff, Angelica, Laura, Mitch, and Tony for their compassionate care.

Condolences and memories may be shared with his family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.