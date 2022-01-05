 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sylvia M. Farlee

BLOOMINGTON — Sylvia M. Farlee, 60, of Bloomington passed away in her home on December 28, 2021.

Sylvia was born August 31, 1961 to Bert Otto Sr. and Gertie Otto (Molt) of Bloomington IL, they preceded her in death.

Surviving are her devoted husband, Scott; children: Amanda (Adam Girard) Schumm of Cornell, Kenny (Casey) Montgomery of Cropsey, Courtney (George) Brawner of Bloomington, and Paige (Cody) Richards of New Philadelphia, PA; grandchildren: Anna, Ethan, Samuel, Payton, Brooklyn, Brianna, Boston, Bristol, Lyndi, and Lyle.

Also surviving are her siblings Vicki (Gary) Otto Powell of Danvers, Valerie Otto of Rutland, Cindy (David) VanIngen of TX, and Bert Otto Jr. of Bloomington; and eight nieces and nephews.

