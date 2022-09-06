May 8, 1943 - Aug. 29, 2022

LINCOLN — Sylvia A. Stalter 79, of Lincoln, passed away August 29, 2022, at St. Claras Manor.

Cremation rites have been accorded by Holland Barry & Bennett Funeral Home. Burial will be at a later date in Camp Butler National Cemetery with her husband.

Sylvia was born May 8, 1943, in Bloomington, IL., the daughter of Raymond True and Irene (Wynn) True. She married James Stalter September 15, 1973. He preceded her in death on January 6, 2022.

Sylvia was a member of Heyworth Christian Church and served on the Hey-HI Alumni committee. She loved reading mysteries, owls, and anything purple.

Survivors include her sisters: Helen Skoda of Waxahachie, TX, Maxine Donald of Troy, TX, Dorothy (Marvin) Laesch of Heyworth, IL, Patricia True of Bloomington, IL, and Virginia (Gary) Strup of Orlando, FL; brother, Owen (Mary) True of Heyworth, IL, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Donald and Larry True of Heyworth, IL., sister Barbara Sagner of Higbee, MO.

Memorial donations may be made to the organization of the donor's choice.