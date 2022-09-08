March 8, 1936 - Aug. 29, 2022

LINCOLN — Sybil Arline Luck, 86, of Lincoln, IL, passed away at 6:47 p.m., August 29, 2022, at HSHS St. John's Hospital, Springfield, IL.

Private family burial will be Saturday, September 10, 2022, at DeWitt Cemetery, DeWitt, IL. There will be no visitation. Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL, is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to Lurie Children's Hospital, Chicago, IL.

Arline was born March 8, 1936, in Clinton, IL, the daughter of Fred and Sybil (Provin) Enos. She married Claude "Fred" Luck June 5, 1955, in Clinton, IL. He passed away January 14, 1998.

Survivors include her sister, Laura Fluty, Bloomington, IL; and sister-in-law, Donna Enos, Clinton, IL. Many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews also survive.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Frederick Enos.

Arline grew up on a farm in Harp township, DeWitt County. Charter Oak, a one-room school in Harp township is where Arline went to elementary school. After graduating from Clinton Community High School in 1954, she worked at State Farm for two years before marrying Fred. They enjoyed 42 years of a wonderful marriage. In her younger years, she was a member of Birkbeck Methodist Church.

The family would like to thank her special neighbors that helped Arline through the years. God is good.

