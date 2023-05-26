Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

March 17, 1948 - May 17, 2023

NORMAL — Suzanne Kaehlert, 75, of Normal, passed away on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in the comfort of her home.

Her memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Our Saviour Lutheran Church, Normal, where visitation will begin at 2:30 p.m. Cremation rites have been accorded. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorials may be made through www.SuzanneMemorial.com for Our Saviour Lutheran Church or Bloomington-Normal Community Band.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.

She was born March 17, 1948, in Washington D.C., daughter of Raphael Kenneth and Florence Julia Shonhart Otto. She married Stanley Eugene Kaehlert on August 23, 1969, he preceded her in death on August 22, 2006.

Surviving are two sons: Kevin (Susan) Kaehlert, Wylie, TX, Kasey (Courtney) Kaehlert, Chandler, AZ; and twin daughters, Clarissa (Jesse) Estrada, Bloomington, and Marissa (Brent) Fogal, Ham Lake, MN. Also surviving are six grandchildren: Jordan and Trenton Kaehlert, Josephine and Sawyer Estrada and Edison and Arden Fogal.

An entrepreneur, Suzanne worked for Mr. Telephone for several years, a business Suzanne and Stan owned and operated, where she took pride in her nickname, "Mrs. Telephone." Suzanne continued to work in telephony, retiring in 2018. She also operated video stores in town for 14 years; many may remember her kindness when renting from My Video Place.

She is passionate about music, whether enjoying a concert or playing one of the many instruments she played so well. With a Master's Degree in Music Education, she has shared her talents with us through the Bloomington-Normal Community Band, Baroque'n Consort, Community Players Theater, and Director and Member of the OSLC Choir.

Suzanne loves everyone. She is social, whether involved with her church in prayer groups, the Music and Worship Committee, the Altar Guild, or playing bridge with her friends at ARC, she always strives to connect with others and exudes compassion. Do not mourn her passing; instead celebrate a beautiful soul smiling down on us from heaven with love and continue her legacy by being kind to others.