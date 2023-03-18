April 17, 1923 - March 16, 2023

Susie Marie Lind, 99, peacefully passed away while watching the sunrise on Thursday, March 16, 2023. She was the third surviving child born to William and Mary Miller in Bader, IL, on April 17, 1923. She married the nicest boy in Astoria, Donald "Don" Lind on April 9, 1950, and together they raised three children in their home outside of Tremont.

Her brothers, David and Andrew Miller, both preceded her in death, as did her husband, Don.

She is survived by her children: Nancy (and Jack) Beyer of Midland, MI, Ed (and Carol) Lind of Normal, IL, and John (and Kathy) Lind of Elgin, IL; five grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

Susie was known for her baking: Thanksgiving pies, Christmas cookies and Don's favorite, her outstanding strawberry shortcake. She was kind, volunteering with the Tremont Women's Club to roll bandages for a Louisiana leper colony. She was also fearless, attempting a first unicycle ride while in her fifties; but more than anything, she was a loving, wise, thoughtful woman who will be sorely missed. Ninety-nine years may seem like a long time, but for those who loved her, it was not nearly long enough.

A graveside memorial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 24, 2023, in the Astoria Cemetery in Astoria, IL, where Susie will be laid to rest next to her beloved Don. Shawgo Memorial Home is handling the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Fulton County 4-H.