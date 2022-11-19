Susan "Susie" Irene Childs

Susan Irene Childs was born October 11, 1957, the daughter of Charles and Joyce (McCormick) Cook. Susie married Ron Childs, October 8, 2005, in Port Charlotte, FL. Susie was known by all that met her as "One of a Kind." She touched countless lives and brought so much life and sunshine everywhere she went. Susie's other passion besides family, people, and her dogs, Tullee and JoeJoe, was creating magic at her shop, Tullees on Main, and offering it to the world. She saw the beauty in everything she saw and if she didn't, she would stage and decorate as such! She was loved and absolutely adored by every single person she met. Her personality was magnetic, and her heart was infinite.