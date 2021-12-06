CARLOCK — Susan Silverberg King, 72, of Carlock, IL passed away at 11:05 p.m. on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at her home.

Susan was born on January 13, 1949 in Miami Beach, FL a daughter of Max and Virginia Logue Silverberg. She married James Walter King on August 20, 1970 in Morton. He survives.

Other survivors include two sons: Michael Sandon King of Peoria and Maxwell James (Molly) King of Ochlocknee, GA; two daughters: Aileen Marie (Benjamin) Holman of Morton and Ashley Marie King of Fairfax, IA; ten grandchildren: Jaxon Maxwell King, Jaden Renee King, Julia Renee King, Adelynn Isabelle Holman, Ameila Mae Holman, Alivia Jordyn Holman, Breck Benjamin Holman, Jameson Maxwell King, Brooks Walter Holman, Briggs Ezekiel Holman.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Susan grew up in Miami Beach and graduated from Miami Beach Senior High School in 1966. She then attended Eureka College where she met her husband and graduated in 1970.

Susan had various jobs in her lifetime. She taught 2nd Grade at Homewood Heights Grade School in Creve Coeur. Cheerleading coach for 7th and 8th grade girls at Homewood Heights. Substitute teacher for Dr. West in Goodfield and Congerville. Life guard at Eureka Lake. Served on the Eureka Community Nursery School Board. She enjoyed all the residents she cared for while working at the Apostolic Christian Nursing Home. She also sold Avon and enjoyed her customers. The ones she enjoyed the most were teaching and coaching in Creve Coeur and working with the residents at the Apostolic Christian Home in Eureka.

Susan was a very wonderful loving wife, caring mom, special sister to Joanie, dear aunt and friend to all. She will be missed greatly, never forgotten and always in our hearts.

She was a member of Congregation Anshai Emeth in Peoria.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka. Rabbi Bryna Milkow will officiate. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 9, 2021 from 9-11 a.m. on Thursday before the services at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Olio Township Cemetery in Eureka.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Congregation Anshai Emeth of Peoria, IL (5614 North University Street Peoria, IL 61614), OSF Children's Hospital in Peoria, St. Jude in Memphis, TN, or Susan Komen in Peoria. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.argoruestmanharris.com.