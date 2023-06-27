March 19, 1956 - June 25, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Susan Mary Albright, 67, passed away peacefully to go to her heavenly home on June 25, 2023. "God is within her; she will not fall"- Psalm 46:5

She was born March 19, 1956, to Ted and Georgia Schwandt in Minneapolis, MN. She married Brad Albright on October 3, 1992, in Mounds View, MN. She considered herself blessed to have MegAnn, her stepdaughter. She worked for State Farm Insurance for 37 years in Minnesota, WI, and IL.

Sue loved spending time with family and friends, whether it was dinner with Brad and MegAnn, coffee with her girlfriends, pool time with the girls in Ft. Myers, FL, (her adopted home), wine nights with the neighborhood ladies, potlucks with the Tam-O-Shanter group, or visiting her family in Minnesota. She felt very fortunate to have loving and caring family and friends.

In addition to Brad and MegAnn, she is survived by six brothers and sisters: Jane (Jim) Merry, Nancy (Joe) Golio, Carol (Rick) Wagner, Tom (Peggy Sue) Schwandt, Jim (DeeDee) Schwandt, and Judy (Dr. Greg) Liebsch. She is also survived by, two brothers-in-law and one sister-in-law: Terry (Linda) Albright, Dr. Kim (Donna) Albright, and Vicki (Landon) Winstead. Along with many nieces and nephews. Finally, her long haired, miniature dachshund, Sophie, who stood watch always protecting her.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her in-laws, Dr. B.E. and Betty Albright.

A Celebration of Sue's Life will be held from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m., Saturday, July 8, 2023, in the Gathering Room at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, where hors devourers and refreshments will be provided.

