Nov. 12, 1957 - May 4, 2023

EL PASO — Susan M. Koos, 65, of El Paso, entered eternal life at 12:03 p.m., Thursday, May 4, 2023, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

She was born November 12, 1957, in Kankakee, IL, to Walter and Margaret "Peggy" (Flynn) Luehrs. Susan was a treasured daughter, daughter-in-law, sister, wife, mother, aunt, great-aunt, caregiver and friend.

After graduating from St. Patrick Grade School, and Bishop McNamara High School in Kankakee, IL, she went on to Lewis University and received her RN soon after. She spent several years working at Rush University Medical Center, then received her Master of Science in nursing at Rush University. She also continued her career at Illinois Masonic Medical Center and Columbus Hospital in Chicago.

She married the love of her life, Eugene Koos in 1994. She continued her nursing career as a nursing educator at Heartland Community College in Bloomington, IL, sharing her passion of caring for others with students entering the field.

Sue would say her greatest achievements in life were Peter and Molly, her loving children. She also leaves behind eleven brothers and sisters; mother-in-law, Anita Koos; brothers-in-law, John (Marty) Koos, Bill (Jill) Koos and Joe Koos; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her adored parents Walter and Peggy Luehrs; her son; her brother, Jeffrey Eugene; and father-in-law, Robert Koos.

A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in El Paso. Father Robert Rayson will officiate. Visitation will be Monday, May 8, 2023, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m., at Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in El Paso. Cremation will be accorded after the funeral mass on Tuesday.

Memorials may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church in El Paso.

