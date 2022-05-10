Susan M. Beecher-Curtiss

March 21, 1950 - May 8, 2022

Susan passed unexpectedly in her home with her family at her side. Susan was born in Bloomington, IL. to Ralph and Margaret (Proctor) Beecher and was raised in rural Anchor. The oldest of four, Susan was her Dad's best farmhand. During high-school, her family moved to Missouri, where she graduated from Cape Girardeau Central High School. The family ties to the area led them back to Pontiac.

On August 11, 1973, Susan married the love of her life, Frank. They enjoyed a life together in Rowe, raising their two girls.

Susan worked for many years at the Pontiac branch of The American Lung Association. She later went on to work as the secretary for Pontiac Township. Through the township, Susan served many positions as a board member for Township Officials of Illinois and Township Supervisors of Illinois. She was acting Supervisor for Esmen Township. Susan's knowledge of Township Government was vast and her dedication to teaching others was ongoing. The job she was most proud of and best at was that of being a Mom and Grandma, having adoringly been referred to as "Mommy Duck" by her husband, Frank.

Susan is survived by her husband, Frank and two daughters: Tami (Greg) Putnam of Pontiac, IL, and Jennifer Curtiss (Noah Kilmer) of Bloomington, IL. Three beloved grandsons: Ethan Putnam, Owen Putnam, and Aaron Putnam; three grandfur-dogs: Mitzi, Darby, and Ollie. She is also survived by her two brothers: Bryan (Karen) Beecher, Todd (Sandra) Beecher. Susan was the proud Aunt to every one of her nieces, nephews, and great-nieces/nephews. She had several cousins she remained close with and countless friends she has made over the years.

Susan was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church of Pontiac and carried her faith with her always. For all who knew her felt comfort in her presence.

Susan was a 37-year survivor of breast cancer and often accompanied family and friends to their treatments as she knew the toll of therapy. A master at crocheting, many new babies of her family and friends were the recipients of her beautiful blankets. Susan was an active member of the Pontiac Rotary Club and often spoke of her excitement for their annual Christmas party, benefiting the children of the community. Susan played cards every chance she had with her friends. She enjoyed watching her favorite sports teams, The Chicago Blackhawks, St. Louis Cardinals, and Chicago Bears. Her favorite pastime was simply visiting with friends and spending time with her family.

Susan was welcomed into the gates of heaven by her parents, Ralph and Margaret Beecher; and younger sister/best-friend: Janice Long; both her paternal and maternal grandparents.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Calvert and Martin Funeral Home in Pontiac. Visitation will be on Wednesday, May 11, from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Pontiac, IL. Funeral service, with burial to follow, will be held on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 210 N. Deerfield Road, Pontiac, IL, 61764. Burial will be in Rowe Cemetery.

In Lieu of flowers, Frank and "Her Girls" would like for donations to be made to The Susan Curtiss Memorial Fund, First Financial Bank, 223 N. Mill St. Pontiac, IL. 61764. They would also like to convey to everyone, that if Susan knew you, she prayed for you.

Rest in heavenly peace "Mommy Duck". The Lord took you home on Mother's Day for the placement of your wings.

This obituary may be viewed and guestbook signed at www.calvertmemorial.com.