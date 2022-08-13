Dec. 25, 1953 - Aug. 20, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Susan Kay (Molloy) Owens, 68, of Bloomington, passed away on August 8, 2022.

A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 AM on August 20, 2022, at Calvary United Methodist Church, Normal. Visitation will be held from 5:00 - 8:00 PM the evening prior at the church. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home has provided cremation services.

Susan was born Christmas Day 1953, to William Lewis and Marjorie (Allison) Molloy. She married Raymond Owens on June 26, 1982, he survives.

Also surviving are a son, Brian Owens, South Milwaukee, WI; a daughter, Meredith (Dylan Faudree) Hopping, St. Louis, MO; and a son, CWO2 William (Jordan Tompkins) Owens, Union Junction, KS; grandchildren: Eleonore, Francesca and Augustine Hopping; mother, Marjorie Molloy, Bloomington, IL; brother Mike (Cathy) Molloy, Catlin, IL; and several nephews and nieces.

She was preceded in death by her father, the Rev. William L. Molloy.

Susan was an 18-year instructor in the School of Communication at ISU. Prior to that she had a 25-year career as an RN.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Preacher's Aid Society at Make a Donation - Preachers' Aid Society and Benefit Fund (pasbf.org)

To view a complete obituary, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.