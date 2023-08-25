Oct. 12, 1946 - Aug. 13, 2023

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — Susan Kay Baker, 76, of Las Vegas, NV, passed from this life on August 13, 2023, at Las Vegas, NV.

Susan was born October 12, 1946 in Danville, IL, the first daughter of William Robert and Ada May Schmidt Barker.

She was raised in the Danville area and received her education from the elementary and high schools in Bismarck, IL, where she made many life-long friends.

After graduating in 1964, she married Stanley Darding and together they had a daughter, Alison.

After that marriage ended in divorce, she married Dale C. Baker on January 1, 1973, and they enjoyed nearly 38 years of marriage until his death in 2010.

While she lived in Danville, she worked at the Dixie Drive -In Theater, Mosser's shoes, Bohn Aluminum, Interstate Printers and Hyster Parts Depot, most of them do not exist today.

When she first married Dale, they lived in Lafayette, IN, where she worked at the State Farm Insurance District office. They soon added two children; a daughter, Melanie, and a son, DC (Dale, Jr.), to their family and moved to Alvin, IL. After five years there, they moved to Bloomington, Illinois, where Susan was mostly a stay-at-home mom, until 1988, when she went to work at Alexander Lumbar Company. She worked there for 21 years until her retirement. Since 2013, she has enjoyed traveling throughout the United States with her friend, Mike Wallace, on his Can-Am Spyder motorcycle. She was proud of being able to say she had been in all 50 states and some of Canada.

Susan was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands; and her sister, Elaine Bobette Barker Rife.

She is survived by her daughters: Alison Hampton (Patrick) of Normal, IL, Melanie Wesley (Thomas) of Towanda, IL; and her son, DC (Dale Jr.) Baker (Emily Kistler) of Las Vegas, NV, with whom Susan made her home; five grandchildren: Cole Hampton, Haily (Chris) Ramseyer, Taylor and Catelin Wesley, and Curtis Baker.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville, IL, 3940 N. Vermilion St. Danville, IL, 61834. Rod Godley will officiate. Entombment will be in Sunset Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Monday, August 28, 2023, from 5:00 - 7:00 PM at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Susan's name can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Please join Susan's family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her Tribute Wall at www.sunsetfuneralhome.com.