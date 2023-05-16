April 14, 1950 - May 13, 2023

NORMAL — Susan J. Wood, 73, of Normal, passed away Saturday, May 13, 2023, at her home.

Born on April 14, 1950, in Watseka, Susan was the middle child of Fred J. and Darlene R. (Spurr) Wood.

She is survived by her sister, Mary Freund, Crest Hill; three nieces: Julene (Brian Hlavacs) Freund, Plainfield, Jacqueline (Nic) Connor, Elmhurst, and Sarah (Jose) Rodriguez, Rolling Meadows; a nephew, David (Tashia) Freund, Denver, CO; and a sister-in-law, Janice Wood, Roselle.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Guy Wood.

Susan graduated from Midstate College and worked for Growmark for many years. She had a love of animals and her companion for the past eighteen years was her cat, Anni Lou.

The family would like to thank Susan's wonderful friends for their care and support over the years.

Susan will be cremated and laid to rest with her pets at Sugar Creek Cemetery in Milford.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.