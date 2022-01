BLOOMINGTON — Susan J. Willert, 76, of Bloomington, passed away on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Luther Oaks, Bloomington.

A memorial service will be held at Luther Oaks at a later date. Cremation rites have been accorded by Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Luther Oaks Employee Appreciation Fund or a charity of the donor's choice.

To view a complete obituary, please go to www.carmodyflynn.com.