CHICAGO — Susan Gronert-Jahnke, age 59, of Chicago, passed away Sunday morning, August 29, 2021.

Born on October 26, 1961 in Normal, IL, she was the cherished daughter of the late Donald F. Gronert and the late Audrey M. Gronert; beloved wife of David Jahnke; loving mother of Alexander Jahnke; dear sister of Marcia (Doug) Workman and Mark (Kathy) Gronert; fond aunt of Amy Workman, Elizabeth "Libby" (Stephen) Bowers, Christopher Workman, Jake and Luke Gronert and great-aunt to Nolan Bowers and Claire Boggs.

A lover of all things purple, Susan, or "Purple Sue" as she was affectionately known, obtained a Bachelor of Science in Interior Design at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. She will be missed dearly by her family and friends.

Visitation Thursday, September 9, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Muzyka & Son Funeral Home, 5776 W. Lawrence Ave., Chicago. Family and friends to meet Friday, September 10, 2021 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 4939 W. Montrose Ave., for 10:00 a.m. Funeral Service. Interment Irving Park Cemetery. For more information, please call (773) 545-3800 or visit Susan's Memorial Tribute at www.MuzykaFuneralHome.com.