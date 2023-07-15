May 5, 1938 - July 13, 2023

NORMAL — Susan Elizabeth (Fitch) Liberta, 85, of Normal, passed away on July 13, 2023, at her home.

Her funeral Mass will be at 12:00 Noon, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Epiphany Catholic Church, Normal, with Rev. Eric Powell officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the Mass at the church. Interment will be at a later date.

Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or to a charity of the donor's choice.

Susan was born on May 5, 1938, in Elmhurst, IL, to Horatio and Dorothy (Schenk) Fitch. She married Anthony Liberta on February 1, 1960, in Champaign. Preceding her in death were her parents, and sons, Andrew Ross Liberta and Marc Robert Liberta. Susan is survived by her husband, her daughter, Valerie S. Liberta, Pawnee; and one nephew, Brian Fitch, El Dorado Hills, CA.

Susan graduated from Champaign Central High School and received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Illinois, Urbana. Her hobbies included floral arranging that featured roses from the family garden. When her arrangements were entered at national competitions sponsored by the American Rose Society, they consistently won national awards. She also wrote articles on the art of constructing floral arrangements for such publications as the American Rose, and was a contributing author for the book Ultimate Rose. She was a longtime member of the former McLean County Rose Society, was a Consulting Rosarian for the American Rose Society, and presented programs and workshops at various venues throughout the country about the use of roses in floral arrangements.

