Oct. 14, 1948 - Aug. 28, 2022

PUTNAM — Susan E. Brooks, 73, of Putnam passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022, at her home. She was born October 14, 1948, in Fairbury, the daughter of Robert J. and Dorothy (Johnson) Kurtenbach and they preceded her in death in addition to two brothers.

She married Burton J. Brooks on April 5, 1975, in Gilman and he survives in Putnam. Also surviving are two daughters: Kim (Alex) Gonchar of Naperville and Jennifer Brooks of Putnam; one sister, Nancy (Dave) Carpenter of Piper City; and one brother, Steve (Ruth) Kurtenbach of Towanda.

Mrs. Brooks was a member of DAR and worked for Quest Laboratories in Woodale, IL, for 20 years.

A Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Piper City. Rev. Marek Herbut will officiate. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Piper City.

Visitation will be from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at St. Peter's Catholic Parrish Hall in Piper City.

Memorials may be made to Catholic Charities.

Arrangements are by the Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman.

