NORMAL — Susan Diane Cotten, 69, of Normal passed away Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at 3:05 AM at Carle Bromenn in Normal.

There will be a visitation Friday January 21, 2022, from 2:00 - 3:00 PM at Beck Memorial Home in Bloomington with a Graveside service at 3:30 PM at Funks Grove Cemetery in McLean. Pastor Blake Thompson will officiate.

Susan was born in Marysville, CA, to Earl Dean and Donna Lorraine Sauter Pruitt. They preceded her in death. She is survived by three children: Donna (Terry) Ryan of Decatur, Tina (Jim) Johnson of Normal, Corey Cotten of Bloomington; six grandchildren: Mandy (Josh) Andrews, Anthony (Cassandra Hopper) Ryan, Cameron (Stephanie) Laws, Dakota (Tiffanie) Ryan, Alexis Ryan and Misti Ryan; six great-grandchildren: with one on the way; one sister, Teresa (Danny) Goble of Leesburg, OH; and one brother, Tom (Virginia) Pruitt of Danville, IL.

She loved playing Bingo and pull tabs. Susan had a big heart and was a caring woman. She knew no stranger and was a friend to so many. She loved and cared so deeply for all her family, friends and fur babies.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital or to PATH Crisis Center in Bloomington.

