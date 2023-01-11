Sept. 4, 1943 - Jan. 8, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Susan A. Winkler, 79, of Bloomington, IL, passed away at 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington, IL.

She was born on September 4, 1943, in Peoria, IL, to Wilbur and Helen (Moore) Winkler.

Surviving are her siblings: Sharon Fogle of Normal, IL, Harold "Doc" (Dianna) Winkler of Lostant, IL, and Barbara (Bob) Trunk of Tulsa, OK, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Kenny Winkler; sister, Kay Grebner; and brother-in-law, Walter Fogle.

Susan worked for General Electric for 35 years. She was a fun-loving person who loved her family very much.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 13, 2023, at Mason Funeral Home Metamora Chapel with Reverend Robert DeBolt officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to her service, also on Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Linn-Mt. Vernon Cemetery in Washburn, IL.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 530 NE Glen Oak Avenue, Peoria, IL, 61637.

