Sept. 1, 1935 - Oct. 7, 2022

CLINTON — Sue Carol Junkert, 87, of Clinton, IL, passed away at St. John's Hospital in Springfield, IL on Friday, October 7, 2022. She was born September 1, 1935 in Indiana, the daughter of Carl and Vera (Medley) Sullivan. She grew up in Maroa, IL, and graduated from Maroa High School in 1953.

She resided in Clinton the majority of her life. She married Leland Junkert March 23, 1959.

Survivors include her husband, Leland; son, Darin Junkert; and daughter, Dodie Junkert all of Clinton; brother, Dorwin Sullivan of Maroa; sister, Sherri (Jack) Wrage of Kenney; as well as several nieces and nephews. She leaves behind her beloved family as well as many friends and neighbors. She was predeceased by her parents and her sisters, Iris (Roy) Rush and Barbara (Ted) Reffett.

In her early years, Sue worked for GTE in Bloomington. She worked for many years at Revere Copper and Brass. She started her own catering business and later opened her own Real Estate Office (Independent Realty) where she was managing broker for over 40 years. She treasured the friends she made through work and she enjoyed cooking for family and friends.

She always went out of her way to help those in need. Central Cremation of Forsyth is in charge of cremation rights.

Per her wishes, there will be no service at this time. Memorials may be made to Second Chance Pet Adoptions, Inc. in Clinton.

The family is grateful for the outstanding service provided by DeWitt County 911 Dispatch, DeWitt County Ambulance Service, John Warner Hospital and St. John's Hospital. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.