MORTON — Sue Carol Fudge, 84, of Morton, formerly of Monticello, passed away at 3:20 p.m., November 10, 2021, at OSF HealthCare, Peoria.

Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, November 20, 2021, at the First Presbyterian Church of Monticello. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. Interment will be held in Monticello Township Cemetery.

Sue was born on November 19, 1936, in Evanston, IL, the daughter of Lawrence and Dorothy (Witzke) Klamfoth. She married Charlie Mart Fudge on November 29, 1958, in Chicago, IL. He passed away on November 28, 2014.

Sue is survived by her daughter, Kim Bill (Shaun) of Morton; son, Chuck Fudge (Dawn) of Stanford; grandchildren: Tia Bill, Keenan Bill, Christopher Bill, Sophia Bill, Harrison Fudge, and Hadley Fudge; and special lifelong friends: Ted and Kathy Bachman. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and one brother.

Sue was a loving mother and grandmother. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Monticello, the Monticello Golf Club, Kirby Auxiliary, and led a life of service to the community and her family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Monticello or an organization of the donor's choice.

