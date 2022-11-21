March 5, 1965 - Nov. 17, 2022

NORMAL — Sue Ann Pirtle, 57, of Normal, IL, formerly of Catlin and Fairmount, IL, passed away at 5:25 a.m. on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle with brain cancer.

Sue was born on March 5, 1965, in Danville, IL, the daughter of George and Kathleen Thomas Harby. She was married to Michael Pirtle on August 8, 1987, in Catlin, IL and Michael survives.

Also surviving one daughter, Grace Pirtle; one son, Grant Pirtle; as well as her mother, Kathleen Harby; one sister, Kay (Ronald) Smoot; one brother, David (Terry) Harby; her mother-in-law, Patricia Pirtle; one sister-in-law, Linda Moore; many nieces, nephew, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Preceding her in death was her father, George Harby and brother-in-law, John Moore.

Sue graduated from the University of Illinois with a bachelor's degree in 1987, and Southern Illinois University with a master's degree in 1995. Sue's entire career of 35 years was spent in social services. She had a passion for helping and supporting others.

Sue passionately loved God and other people. She was a founding member of Compass Church and took pride in being a member of the board during the purchase of the church building. Throughout her lifetime Sue took part in many leadership positions. She loved spending time with her family. Sue loved looking for shells on the beaches of Sanibel and Captiva Island Florida.

Memorial services 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at the Compass Church, 4114 Oakland Avenue, Bloomington, IL, with Pastor Chris Shandrow officiating. Visitation 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at the Compass Church, Bloomington, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Malnati Brain Tumor Institute at Northwestern Medicine in Chicago, in care of Robison Chapel, Post Office Box 79, Catlin, IL, 61817. Robison Chapel, Catlin, Illinois is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences at www.robisonchapel.com.