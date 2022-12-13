Aug. 25, 1965 - Sept. 25, 2022

HUDSON — Steven "Steve" Lee Kahle, age 57, of Hudson, IL, passed away at his home on Sunday evening, September 25, 2022. Steve was born on August 25, 1965, in Bloomington, IL, to Ralph Kahle and Patricia "Pat" (Mool) Kahle, the third of three sons.

Steve is survived by his mother Pat, of Gridley; brothers: Tom (Patty) Kahle of Chenoa and Larry (LD) Kahle of El Paso; niece Kelly (Conner Stanley) Kahle, of Normal, and nephew Wyatt Kahle of Highlands Ranch, CO. Steve was preceded in death by his father Ralph and grandparents, Clyde and Millie Mool, and L.D. and Rose Kahle.

Steve graduated from Gridley High School in 1983, and Illinois State University, with a Bachelor's degree in Agriculture. He worked for First National Bank of Ottawa, IL, as a Farm Manager before returning home to manage the family farm in 1988. Steve raised corn and soybeans in the Hudson, Gridley, Lexington, El Paso and Flanagan areas. He served on the board of Hudson Grain Company for many years.

He will be missed by family, friends, the farming community, and his fantasy football league. To those who shared their time in any way to help Steve in the last few years, the family says "Thank you."

There will be a Gathering of Friends and Family to remember Steve's life on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at the Lexington Community Center from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Attire is casual. Light refreshments and hors d'oeuvres will be available. This event is open to all who knew Steve. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Chenoa is assisting with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hudson Community Fire Protection District or Gridley Emergency Medical Service.

