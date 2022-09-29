Feb. 15, 1949 - Sept. 28, 2022

NORMAL — Steven "Sarge" Wayne Fulks, 73, of Normal passed away at his home on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at 8:01 a.m.

There will be a funeral for Steve on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington. Chaplain Ellen Anderson will officiate. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, September 30, 2022 at the Memorial Home. Interment will be in Hopewell Cemetery in Downs. Military rites will be performed by the Bloomington-Normal American Legion Honor Guard.

Steve was born on February 15, 1949, in Bloomington to Chester and Martha (Hayes) Fulks. He married Sharon Ann Plank on April 30, 2005, in Bloomington. She survives.

He is also survived by his daughter, Melissa (Ron) Safarik of Austin, TX; and his stepdaughter, Amy Myers of Omaha, NE; one brother, Jeff (Kathy) Fulks of Hudson; two grandchildren: Sydney and Natalie Safarik; and one step-grandchild, Jared Myers. Also surviving are two nephews: Kevin (Brett) Fulks of Mahomet and Brian (Lacey) Fulks of Normal. He was preceded in death by one stepson Raymond Myers and his parents.

Steve was a Vietnam War Veteran, serving his country in the United States Army from 1969-1972. After serving in the Army, he farmed with his father until 1992 when he went to work for W M Putnam Company in Bloomington until he retired in 2011.

Steve loved to travel, and he and Sharon visited all fifty states. They especially loved motorcycling. He was a longtime member of the Dinky Dozen BMW Motorcycle Club. Steve was admired for his quick wit and creative mind as well as being very artistic.

