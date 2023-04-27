"Shout to the Lord, all the earth. Worship the Lord with gladness; come before Him with joyful songs." Psalm 100:1-2

Steven Robert Schwoerer, at the age of 71, passed away Tuesday, April 25, 2023, of Alzheimer's disease. Though his family is saddened, they rejoice that he is resting in the presence of Jesus, our Lord and Savior. Steve often talked about salvation, stressing that it is the only thing any of us can take from this earth.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy; children: Ken (Annie), Kevin, Jacob (Carrie), Stacy (Don) Spaulding; 15 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; brothers: Tom (Sue), Jim (Sandy); and sister, Rene' Atkinson. He was preceded in death by a son, Steven; his parents, Robert and Evelyn; and a brother-in-law, Devon Atkinson.

Throughout his entire life, Steve appreciated God's creation as he milked cows and enjoyed the daily sunrise. He was actively involved in his church and various community organizations. Steve lived his life by example, a gentle, caring man, serving others and putting their needs first. His love of family ran deep and they loved him back, leaving a true legacy for the generations to come.

Services will be held Saturday, April 29, 2023, at the Carlock Mennonite Church, Carlock IL. Visitation will be from 12:30 - 2:30 p.m. with a service at 3:00 pm. Beck Memorial Home is in charge of cremation arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can made to Carlock Mennonite Church or the Alzheimer's Association.

