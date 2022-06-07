May 2, 1983 - June 2, 2022

PEORIA — Steven Matthew Dierkes, 39, of Peoria, IL, passed away at 9:23 a.m. on Thursday, June 2, 2022 from the result of a workplace accident in Mapleton, IL.

A service celebrating his life will be at 12:00 Noon Thursday, June 9, 2022, Northside Church of Christ, 1908 N. Towanda Barnes Road, Bloomington IL 61704. Pastor Adam Brucker will be officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM-12:00 Noon Thursday at the Northside Church of Christ and also after the celebration life service at the church. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Steven Dierkes Memorial Fund for his children in c/o of his parents Ron and Tori Dierkes, 1303 Mill Creek Road, Bloomington, IL 61704. Arrangements are being handled by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

Steven was born on May 2, 1983, to Ron and Tori (Haenitsch) Dierkes. He attended Unit 5 Schools and graduated from Normal Community High School in 2001. Steven graduated from Illinois Welding College and worked in various roles in the manufacturing industry during his adult life.

He is survived by his best friend and life partner Jessica Sutter; and daughters: Rilie Myrl (12), Remie Jo (5) and Tamzlinn Jean "TJ" (4); also surviving are his parents Ron and Tori Dierkes of Bloomington; sister Trina (Adam) Brucker of Londonderry, NH; brothers: Darren (Elizabeth) Dierkes of Knoxville, TN and Kyle (friend Alexandrea Martinez) Dierkes of Phoenix, AZ; in addition to niece Isla Brucker; and nephews: Elijah, Judah and Caleb Brucker. He is also survived by several aunts and uncles.

Steven loved the outdoors and all animals. He was a loving person who enjoyed laughter from any source he could find. He was a hard-working teddy bear of a man with calloused hands and a tender heart. He would have done anything for anyone with no expectation of anything in return. He would have given a stranger the shirt from his back even though that may have been his last shirt. Most of all, he was a wonderful loving father to his daughters that he absolutely adored. He will be greatly missed.

