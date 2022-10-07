PONTIAC — Steven Martuzzo, 67, of Pontiac, passed away Monday, October 3, 2022 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 10, 2022 at St. Columba Church, with Monsignor Mark Merdian officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. prior to the service at Ottawa Funeral Home. Burial will be in St. Columba Cemetery.
