Feb. 5, 1961 - July 10, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Steven Kent "Frosty" Forrest, 62, of Bloomington, passed away on Monday, July 10, 2023, in Bloomington.

Steven was born on February 5, 1961, in Bloomington, the son of Harold and Carol (Richardson) Forrest.

He is survived by his parents; one sister, Deanne Carroll; two brothers: Alan Forrest and Brian (Janet) Forrest. He was preceded in death by his grandparents; his brother, Glenn; and his brother-in-law, Jim Carroll.

Steven graduated from El Paso High School. He worked in the construction business for many years.

Cremation rites will be accorded.

The family suggests memorials to be made to the Carle Cancer Center, 407 E. Vernon Avenue, Normal, IL, 61761.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.

