MACKINAW — Steven James Wiegand, 79, of Mackinaw, died Sunday, January 16, 2022, at his home.

Steve was born May 21, 1942 in Peoria to Simon Jr. and Mary Ellen (Aberle) Wiegand. He married Mary Ellen Hangartner on June 19, 1966 in Eureka, IL. She survives.

Also surviving are their four children: Brad (Karen Hohulin), Greg (Jennifer Barrick), Doug (Lynn Knecht), Beth; and one daughter-in-heart, Lien (Loc) Nguyen and their son Eric; fifteen grandchildren: Scott, Brent (Marissa Hutchinson), Zachary (Serena Bauman), Emily (Martin) Thompson, Marisa, Brock (Nina Pulido, fiance), Cole (Allison Bergee), Whitney, Isaac (Mikayla Benson-Smith, fiance), Kaitlyn, Wade, Braden, Brooke, Clay, Courtney; four great-grandchildren: Benjamin Thompson, Malachi Thompson, Hazel, Layna; one brother, David (Janet Yoder); three sisters: Marilyn (Richard) Tanner, Lois (Ron) Underwood, and Cheryl (Sid) Messner; and one sister-in-law, Sandy (Gillespie) Wiegand.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Mark.

Steve grew up in rural Deer Creek, near where he raised his family and farmed. He also started and owned Wiegand Fertilizer in Deer Creek, Mackinaw, and Tremont until he sold the fertilizer business to start Wiegand Liners in Mackinaw. Steve never met a stranger and was passionate about helping others improve.

Steve was a member of the Goodfield Apostolic Christian Church, where services will be held on Saturday, January 22 at 10:00 AM. Church ministers will officiate. A visitation will be held Friday, January 21 from 4:00 - 7:00 PM at the Goodfield Apostolic Christian Fellowship Hall and from 9:00 - 9:45 AM at the church prior to services on Saturday. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Tremont is handling the arrangements.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka.