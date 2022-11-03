Steven H. Egle

Cremation rites have been accorded. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Bethany Community Church in Washington with Pastor Ben Davidson and Pastor Kent Kloter officiating. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, November 11, 2022, at Bethany Community Church and also one hour prior to his service on Saturday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Miracle Camp and Retreat Center, 25281 80th Avenue, Lawton, MI, 49065 or Disaster Relief Fund, c/o Bethany Community Church, 27265 Dutch Lane, Washington, IL 61571.